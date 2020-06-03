1,400 tonnes of concrete to build new Banana Shire bridge

BUILDING BLOCKS: Work will begin this month to replace the North Kariboe Creek Bridge.

BUILDING BLOCKS: Work will begin this month to replace the North Kariboe Creek Bridge.

MORE than 1,400 tonnes of concrete will be used to build a brand new bridge for the Burnett Highway near Thangool.

Works will start this month on a $7.2 million project by the Palaszczuk Government, which will support 24 jobs and see the existing, ageing timber North Kariboe Creek Bridge replaced with a more flood-resilient structure.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said that the Burnett Highway is a key route for the community, primary producers in the region and for many truck drivers who help to keep local shelves stocked.

“Close to 40 bridge decks and 28 piles will make up the new bridge, while more than 1200m3 of rock will be used to manage water run-off and batter protection,” Mr Bailey said.

“It joins another Burnett Highway bridge project further south near Eidsvold: the $18 million Three Moon Creek upgrade, plus an $8.6 million announcement by the Palaszczuk Government last week to seal Fitzroy Developmental Road in the Banana Shire between Taroom and Bauhinia.

“Investing in Queensland infrastructure means not only securing the region’s supply chain, but also supporting Queensland jobs in the face of COVID-19.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19 we’re getting on with the job of building better roads, and making sure the 13,500 jobs being created by our $14.5 billion commitment to roads and transport program are sustained.”

Mr Bailey said traffic would continue to use the existing North Kariboe Creek bridge while the replacement was being built.

“This is important given the Burnett Highway is a key route used by a variety of industries.

“Traffic control will be in place between 6am and 6pm.

Motorists should expect possible impacts and plan ahead.”

Works are expected to be complete early next year.

For more information head to www.tmr.qld.gov.au