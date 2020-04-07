MORE than 140 jobs are currently available across the Far North offering hope for those who have been let go in recent weeks.

Despite the severe impact on the nation's workforce in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, some sectors are needing more workers than ever before.

Online employment agency SEEK has announced that 145 new jobs are currently available in Cairns and Far North Queensland.

According to SEEK, the new jobs are across a range of sectors, which include business and government departments, customer care staff, data entry and call centre managers, aged care workers, cooks and nurses, pharmacists, skills in software development and cyber security, shelf stackers, supply chain managers, warehousing supervisors, truck and delivery drivers, and nannies and tutors.

Member for Cairns Michael Healy encouraged locals to view the vacancies and apply.

"This is an unprecedented time for the people of the Far North and particularly those out of work," he said.

Member for Cairns Michael Healy. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"These positions offer some hope in what is a very challenging time for all Queenslanders.

"The assistance measures that the Queensland and Federal Government have already put in place are designed to either keep Queenslanders working or help them get back to work once the COVID-19 crisis ends."

The Federal Government has also launched a new Jobs Hub portal that highlights which businesses and organisations have multiple jobs on offer.

Over the past week, more than 100 new Cairns jobs have been added to the online hub.

Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch said the jobs were in a range of sectors.

To view the list of businesses and organisations that are currently hiring, and how to contact them, visit the government's Jobs Hub page.

Originally published as 140+ jobs up for grabs in Far North