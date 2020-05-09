Menu
Thieves stole around $10,000 of property from a residence on the Cunnamulla Hospital grounds last month.
$10k of property stolen from southwest hospital grounds

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
9th May 2020 5:00 PM
DETECTIVES are appealing for assistance after the burglary of a residence on the Cunnamulla Hospital grounds last month.

Around midnight on April 20, thieves broke into a staff member’s home while they were working and stole around $10,000 worth of their possessions.

They include a mini drone similar to the one pictured and a watch, also similar in appearance to the one pictured, a laptop, phones, speakers and a set of headphones.

Detectives believe those responsible may have travelled to one of the surrounding communities, which include Charleville, St George, Toowoomba and Roma.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000793631 within the online suspicious activity form.

