$10,000 on the line for Biloela golfers

GREAT SHOT: The dates for the 2021 Outback Queensland Masters golf tournament have been set and local clubs will each host a $10,000 hole-in-one prize.

HUNDREDS of golfers and outback travellers are poised to descend on Biloela this time next year for the Outback Queensland Masters.

Biloela will be the first stop in the series of six golfing events in Outback Queensland with a weekend of golf and entertainment at each location.

Players can win $10,000 by hitting a hole-in-one at each location’s designated prize hole and a further $1 million by playing at three locations and hitting a hole-in-one at the tour’s final destination.

Golf Australia’s Queensland state manager Luke Bates said that Golf Australia is rapt to kick-off the tour in Biloela which is an ideal location to attract a big crowd of players and spectators.

“It's relatively close to the close as far as outback Queensland goes and a nice place to start,” Bates said.

“We think it will be rally popular in Biloela because you have people from the coast and also northwest from Mt Isa.

“We haven't been there before and we think it’s going to be really popular and a great town.”

There will be two days of golf played at each location with breakfast, lunch on both days and a Saturday night diner provided with ticket packages.

“What was great to see last year was a mix of people from not only those play a lot of golf but those that wanted to see the entertainment and realised I can play nine holes and take up some hours in town and meet new people,” Bates said.

“Prior to the 2020 event being pushed back by COVID-19, we saw a lot of ticket sales for the six event passes.

“This is fabulous form a tourism perspective and supporting these small towns along the way.

“These people, a lot of them that are travelling interstate will spend up to six weeks in the outback.

“They create their own community which we saw last year where everyone is like minded and out to have a good time.

“We had a rest night in Mt Isa and everyone came down for a BBQ down at the local lake so it's a great community atmosphere.”

40 players were eligible at last year’s final event in Mt Isa for the $1 million hole-in-one prize but nobody could earn themselves the jackpot.

Bates said that Golf Australia is working to provide a quality line up of entertainment to perform at each location on the tour.

“It’s a bit early to lock away people for next year but last year we had Busby Marou play at Boulia, Melinda Schneider and just some really good quality Australian artists that came out,” Bates said.

“That was one of the things we enjoyed the most was the feedback on how good the entertainment was.

“We bring out two stage trucks and we bring a lot out to the event to make sure there’s a great atmosphere for those involved.”

You can get tickets at www.outbackqldmasters.com

The 2021 Outback Queensland Masters will be held in:

Biloela: June 19-20

Charleville: June 26-27

Quilpie: July 3-4

Blackall: July 10-11

Hughenden: July 17-18

Longreach: July 23-25